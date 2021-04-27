Impact news: Alexander comments on x-Division Championship win, set to face Austin in rematch on Impact

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

-Josh Alexander spoke with Sports Illustrated following his win of the x-Division title at the Rebellion PPV last weekend. The match featured x-Division Champion Ace Austin defending against Alexander and T.J.P. Alexander said the match helped him establish himself as a singles wrestler in Impact after being mostly known as a tag team specialist during his time in Impact. “This is me solidifying my spot in the pro wrestling landscape as a singles competitor,” said Alexander. “I’ve been known for being part of a tag team because of all the success The North had, but I also had 14 years on the independent circuit before I came to Impact. I always knew I had this within me—that when the pressure was on, I’d rise to the occasion.”

Alexander also mentioned that a spot he performed with TJP during the match was a callback to the famous triple threat match for the x-Division Championship at Unbreakable 2005. The match featured A.J. Styles, Samoa Joe, and Christopher Daniels. “That’s the greatest three-way match of all time,” said Alexander. “The monkey flip where I caught TJ, they did that same spot. They did it straight into the rana, but I added a little flair by powering TJ, taking a kick, and then he rana’d me.

“When Samoa Joe came to the X Division, that gave me the burning desire to be a pro wrestler. So having that throwback to the Unbreakable match, that was a way to pay respect to this division.”

-Impact Wrestling has announced that Josh Alexander will defend the x-Division Championship against Ace Austin this Thursday on Impact after Austin demanded a rematch according to Impact Wrestling’s Twitter account.