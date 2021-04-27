FREE PODCAST 4/27 – WKPWP Wildcard Tuesday: Wade’s four trades he’d make if there was a WWE Draft this month, plus Wade & Jason review the 2011 WWE Draft (127 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Wildcard Tuesday episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast, Wade lists the four trades he’d make between Raw and Smackdown if WWE had a post-WrestleMania draft this year like they have in past years. He makes his case for why the moves make sense for the wrestlers including the fresh match-ups that would result. He trades two top singles wrestlers, two second tier singles wrestlers, two tag teams, and two main event women wrestlers.

Then in a 10 Years Ago Flagship Flashback from Apr. 21, 2011, Wade Keller and Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net discuss the 2011 WWE draft from all angles including the presentation and who the winners and losers are likely to be, plus why Raw illustrates that Vince McMahon needs some friends outside of WWE, more thoughts on other aspects of Raw, C.M. Punk’s potential WWE departure, Tough Enough thoughts, breaking ratings analysis, and a big idea for TNA.

