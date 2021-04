SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Nate Lindberg, Kevin Cattani, and Bruce Hazelwood discuss Kai vs. Martinez, Storm vs. Ramier, Reed vs. Theory, Imperium vs. Dain & Maverick, Legado vs. MSK & Kushida, The Hartwell/Lumis love story, LA Knight and Swerve’s promo abilities, a Million Dollar cameo, more.

