News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 5/11 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Flagship Flashback: (5-3-16) Keller & Bryan talk Raw, Payback, Ryback, Shane, Reigns, more with live callers (141 min)

May 11, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In a podcast from five years ago (5-3-16), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Travis Bryant, host of the PWTorch East Coast Cast. They reflect on WWE Payback, analyze WWE Raw, discuss the pros and cons of the Ryback stance against WWE, Shane McMahon dressing and acting younger than his age, Roman Reigns, and much more with live callers and email questions throughout.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021