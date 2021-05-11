FREE PODCAST 5/11 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell talk Backlash PPV hype, Jimmy Uso’s return, Cassidy vs. Pac, NXT, Impact, ROH, changes in fans over decades, Mailbag (150 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss WrestleMania Backlash PPV hype, Jimmy Uso’s return, Orange Cassidy vs. Pac as the top contenders’ match, NXT’s current lack of buzz, current strengths and weaknesses of Impact, the state of ROH, changes in fans over decades, and Mailbag topics from listeners.

