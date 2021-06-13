VIP AUDIO 6/12 – WKH – AEW Dynamite Review: A big comeback episode including strong psychology in Miro-Uno match, Pinnacle copes with big Stadium Stampede loss, Bucks continue to shine, more (46 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller provides a full rundown and analysis of AEW Dynamite which was a big comeback episode after last week’s weak offering including strong psychology in the Miro vs. Evil Uno TNT Title match, Pinnacle copes with big Stadium Stampede loss, The Young Bucks continue to shine, Eddie Kingston continues to earn his top tier status, and much more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO