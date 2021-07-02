News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 7/2 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (6-24-16) Bryant & Fann talk WWE roster split and PPV schedule, Reigns fan reception, ROH PPV, more with live callers (109 min)

July 2, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the June 24, 2016 episode with Travis Bryant of the East Coast Cast with Rich Fann, future PWTorch columnist. They discussed ROH’s PPV that night, WWE’s PPV schedule, the pending roster split, the reception waiting for Roman Reigns when he returns from his suspension including taunting fan signs, and more with live callers and emails.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021