Zelina Vega is back in the WWE.

On Smackdown, Sonya Deville introduced Vega when revealing another participant in the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match. Upon being named to the match, Vega said that she planned to win and go on to become champion on Smackdown, Raw, or NXT.

Liv Morgan interrupted to protest the news and both had words. They then wrestled a match, which Morgan won in short order.

Vega was released from the WWE in November of 2020.

