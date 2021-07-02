“I Quit” championship match announced for Money in the Bank

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

At Money in the Bank, Bianca Belair will face Bayley for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship in an “I Quit” Match.

On this week’s episode of Smackdown, Bayley gloated about pinning Belair last week and surmised that she was cracking under the fan pressure. Belair interrupted Bayley and told her that she was obsessed with her. Belair came to the conclusion that the only way to end their feud was for her to embarrass Bayley to the point of no return. She then challenged Bayley to the “I Quit” Match and the bout was later made official.

Belair is 2-0 against Bayley with the championship on the line. She won their first encounter at WrestleMania Backlash and then beat her again inside Hell in a Cell at the HIAC PPV event.

Money in the Bank airs live on Peacock and the WWE Network on July 18. It is the first non-WrestleMania WWE PPV event in front of fans since the pandemic began early in 2020. Other matches on the show include Roman Reigns vs. Edge for the WWE Universal Championship, both the men’s and women’s Money in the Bank ladder matches, Bobby Lashley vs. Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship, and more.

