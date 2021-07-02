7/2 WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS: Keller’s report on follow-up of Edge attacking Reigns at end of last week’s show, latest MITB qualifiers

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

JULY 2, 2021

AT THE UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA IN “THUNDERDOME”

AIRED ON FOX BROADCAST NETWORK

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

Ring Announcer: Greg Hamilton

-They opened with a video package on last week’s segment with Paul Heyman listing everyone Roman Reigns has defeated followed by an Edge run-in.

-As the camera panned the ThunderDome, Cole noted it’s the penultimate episode of Smackdown at “the award-winning” Thunderdome.

-Edge then made his full ring entrance. Cole said he’ll face Reigns one-on-one for the first time ever at Money in the Bank. Edge said WrestleMania was supposed to have been the culmination of a ten-year-to-the-day journey of being forced to retire and then winning the Universal Title. “But then it didn’t,” he said. “I’ll be fully transparent. It rocked me. So I took some time.” He said he watched the match back, “and I never do that.” He said he feared Daniel Bryan being involved in that match would cost him the championship, and it did. He talked about Bryan interrupting his sure three count after a spear on Reigns. He talked about Jey Uso interfering. He he could complain and he’d be justified in doing it, and back in 2006 he would have, but today he won’t. He said he now understands there will always be obstacles, and he’s made a career of knocking them down. He leaned over the top rope and looked into the hard camera and said he doesn’t stop.

He said he now knows he can beat Reigns after having been in the ring with him. He said moire importantly, Reigns knows he canbeat him. He said they are the only two who really know because they both felt it. He said Reigns won’t admit it, but he has proof. He showed a close-up of Edge holding a wide-eyed Reigns in a crossface with a pipe pulled against his mouth. He said he lives in Reigns’s head for life after causing that facial expression. He said Reigns knows deep down that no matter what the odds say, he is the guy who’s got his number. He said he’s going to beat him, and it’s just a matter of when. He said he will become Universal Champion. His music then played (as if the person in control somehow knew he was done at that very second, like he had a script of something).

(Keller’s Analysis: Good promo from Edge. He’s one of the smarter craftsman of delivering promos. He doesn’t yell but he holds your attention and is believable. The idea that he’s the one wrestler who has Reigns’s number and that Reigns knows it is a good selling point for their match.)

-They cut backstage to Heyman watching the monitor with his arms crossed. Jimmy Uso walked up to Heyman and said, ‘Tell me he ain’t saying all that.” He said they’re family and they’ve got each other’s backs. He said that he and Reigns will put Edge down and stab their family flag right in the middle of his heart. Heyman just frowned and stared at him and didn’t change his expression.

-Rick Boogs played electric guitar near the entrance stage. He said he came to rock with the one true king in all of WWE – Kingsuke Nakamura. As Nakamura made his charismatic ring entrance wearing a crown, McAfee sat on Cole’s head at the announce desk and gyrated and danced along with Nakamura. Cole threw to a clip of Nakamura beating King Corbin to win the crown. Big E then made his ring entrance. [c]

-Cole hyped the Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn “Last Man Standing” match to quality for the MITB.

-Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez made their entrance.

-A clip aired of Megan Morant interviewing Baron Corbin for YouTube earlier about how Corbin has lost a lot of money. Corbin said he has lost hundreds of thousands of dollars on investments. He said he was a wealthy man. He hung his head in sorrow.

(1) SHINSUKE NAKAMURA & BIG E vs. BARON CORBIN & APOLLO CREWS

Corbin came out with his hair growing in on his head and face. McAfee said he is worried for him as he looks unkempt and out of sorts. “Let’s get back in the saddle!” he said. The ring announcer said “King Cor…” and then corrected himself and called him “Baron Corbin.” Crews tagged in a disinterested Corbin. Corbin turned up the intensity as he tossed Big E and Nakamura around ringside. They cut to an early break. [c]

Back from the break, the big screen showed Corbin’s G-Wagon being repossessed. McAfee said it’s a $250,000 car. Big E gave a DISTRACTED Corbin a Big Ending for the win. Cole said Corbin is on a rapid downward spiral. Corbin sat in the ring, despondent over what was happening to him. The camera stayed on him for about 30 seconds.

WINNER: Big E in 7:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Maybe someone should introduce Corbin to Cameron Grimes for a loan or something. I’m interested in where Corbin ends up and how he gets there. Ideally, whatever they do with him moves him up the card a notch and doesn’t just turn him into more of a mid-card one-note comedy act like he’s been.)

-Cole narrated a replay of Bayley beating Bianca Belair last week on Smackdown after a DISTRACTION by Seth Rollins and Cesaro fighting at ringside.

-As Bayley walked out, Cole said in two weeks they’ll be live in Houston. McAfee said he can already see the fans blowing the roof off the place. Cole and McAfee plugged the Sept. 10 Smackdown event in New York City, N.Y. at MSG. [c]

-Bayley said Bianca looks physically strong, but she’s mentally weak. She said Belair losing like she did last week that easily “is not a good sing, sister.” She said Belair is clearly crumbling under the weight of the fans’ expectations. She said in two weeks, when they return to performing in front of fans, it’d be so sad to see Belair “fall apart in front of all the boys and girls who worship her.” McAfee said, “That could happen.” A “You suck!” chant was piped in. As Bayley started talking again, Belair interrupted.

After dancing to the ring, Belair said, “Girrrl, what you need is a good crack in that mouth.” She said she keeps coming at her and she can’t let go and move on. She said she’s obsessed with her. “And you think you’re in my head?” Belair asked. Bayley said Belair is clearly nervous being near her. Belair said she is in her head because she keeps coming at her. She said the only way to end this is to embarrass her to the point of no return so she can’t get in her head anymore. She said if the officials will allow it, at Money in the Bank, she offered to put her title on the line in an I Quit match.

Bayley cackled and said she’s not serious. Then she said, “Oh my God, you are serious!” Bayley said she’s never quit anything in her life. She said she’s doing the only thing she ever wanted. She told Belair if she makes her quit, she’ll quit not just Smackdown, she’d probably quit WWE “and probably quit competing all together.” Bayley said they both know Belair isn’t the champion she portrays herself to be, “so I accept.” Belair laughed. Bayley seemed a little thrown off by Belair’s laughter. “What the hell is so funny?” she asked. Belair said she thought she was so sick of her running her mouth, but she just realized now how excited she is to hear Bayley said those two words “I quit. Cole wondered if WWE officials would make it official. Belair danced to the back as Bayley seemed unsure of what she just got goaded into doing.

(Keller’s Analysis: I suspect Bayley is going to insist she said “probably” and never vowed to actually quit. Belair was fine here. Bayley has really grown as a performer and I can see why they lean on her as much as they do to fill TV time at the top of the Women’s Division.)

-Heyman paced backstage when in walked Jimmy. Heyman smiled. Jimmy asked if Reigns is there yet. He warned him that Edge is waiting to jump him. He said he thinks Reigns is waiting for him to step up, so he’s going to tell Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville that he wants to face Edge later tonight.

-Kevin Owens made his entrance. [c]

(2) KEVIN OWENS vs. SAMI ZAYN – Last Man Standing match to qualify for the Money in the Bank match

Owens went after Sami aggressively at the start, tossing around ringside and then into the monitors. Back at ringside, Owens put Sami on the announce desk. He then stood on the barricade, but Sami got up and threw Owens onto the table. Owens writhed in pain at ringside as Sami lounged in the announce chair. McAfee said, “A la Ric Flair through the sky!” Owens beat the ref’s count as they cut to a break. [c]

Sami flip dove over the top rope onto Owens at ringside. Back in the ring, he set up a superplex, but Owens countered into a fisherman’s suplex off the top. KO came back with a chop and then set up a top rope move, but Sami slipped under him and shoved Owen off the top turnbuckle onto tables KO had stacked at ringside earlier. The ref counted to nine before Owens stood. Sami freaked out as they cut to another break. [c]

Cole said they are fighting to earn an 80 percent chance to become World Champion. Sami gave KO an exploder suplex onto his head on the ring apron. KO tumbled to the floor. A minute later, Sami delivered three Helluva kicks and had KO face down on the mat. The ref counted to eight when KO rolled to the floor onto his feet. McAfee said that was absolutely genius of KO. Sami freaked out again. He charged at KO at ringside, but KO superkicked him out of mid-air. KO delivered a Pop-Up Powerbomb back in the ring. Sami was down to the count of eight before standing. KO then gave him a Stunner. Sami rolled to the floor. KO went right after him. Sami begged off. KO said it’s karsma and then he powerbombed Sami quickly and hard through the announce desk, and then through a table at ringside. Both broke. He then landed a powerbomb of Sami onto the edge of the ring apron. KO yelled down at him and waited as the ref counted to ten. As Owens celebrated, they showed a graphic with Drew McIntyre, Riddle, Big E, Ricochet, and John Morrison as other wrestlers who have qualified.

WINNER: Owens in 23:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Really good match, start to finish.)

-Morant approached Edge backstage. He said he knows he’s walking into a trap with Jimmy. so Roman has to know he knows what’s coming. He said he doesn’t care. He said he’s tired to excuses, so if they want to set a trap, they’re going to face an angry, vindictive son of a bitch.

-They replayed Deville announcing last week that Carmella would be in the MITB match, followed by Liv Morgan beating her. [c]

-Cole said it’s official, Belair vs. Bayley in an I Quit match for the Smackdown Title at MITB a week from Sunday.

-Boogs caught up to Corbin backstage. He said he talked with Nakamura and suggested he join him and Nakamura for dinner. He said they’re having chicken a la king and he’ll feel better after a good night’s sleep in his king sized bed. He said Nakamura told him last night, while they were playing checkers, “king me.” Corbin asked Boogs if it’s fun kicking him when he’s down. He said, “Screw you.” He hung his head and walked away.

-Deville announced the second woman from Smackdown who will be in the MITB match – Zelina Vega. Cole said that’s a surprise. He said she has a ton of potential with great in-ring acumen. Vega said she plans to win and then become either Raw, Smackdown, of NXT Women’s Champion. She was interrupted by Liv Morgan who asked, “What is going on here?” She complained, rightfully so, about Sonya’s decision-making process. Vega said, “I’m that good.” Liv entered the ring and said she hasn’t competed on Smackdown all year. “How is that even fair?” she asked. Vega mocked Liv and then touted her credentials. She said she’s one of the most accomplished and popular WWE Superstars in history. She said she can wrestle circles around her. Liv slapped her and said, “Prove it.” Liv asked Sonya for a match. Sonya agreed.

(Keller’s Analysis: Sonya has no credibility left as an authority figure by gifting Vega entry into the MITB ladder match.) [c]

(3) LIV MORGAN vs. ZELINA VEGA

They replayed Liv slapping Vega before the break in slo-mo. They cut to Carmella watching the match on a monitor backstage while sipping a drink.