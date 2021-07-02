VIP AUDIO 7/2 – WWE Then and Now w/Frank Peteani: Ryan Droste co-hosts to talk Money in the Bank 2011 and preview 2021 edition. Raw and Smackdown MITB ladder matches, Orton vs. Christian, Punk vs. Cena, more (95 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Ryan Droste from the “Top Rope Nation” podcast joins Frank to relive the famous CM Punk pipe bomb promo and the Money in the Bank 2011 PPV. They discuss the entire card, which featured Daniel Bryan and Alberto Del Rio winning MITB contracts and the implications of those decisions, Randy Orton vs. Christian in which Randy would lose the World Heavyweight Championship if he got DQ’d, and John Cena vs. CM Punk for the WWE Championship in a partisan Chicago crowd. They discuss the build towards Punk vs. Cena starting with the pipe bomb promo, potential alternative decisions that were on the table, and the aftermath of the “Summer of Punk.” A preview of Money in the Bank 2021 is done as well.

