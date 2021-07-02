6/30 WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT: Lucha House Party vs. Mace & T-Bar, Veer debuts against Drew Gulak, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

JUNE 30, 2021

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Byron Saxton, Kevin Patrick

Veer makes in-ring debut against Gulak

(1) VEER (w/ Jinder Mahal & Shanky) vs. DREW GULAK

Veer shoved Gulak into a corner early on, and Gulak briefly marveled at the challenge before him. Gulak applied an arm bar and the two twisted around the ring. Gulak ended up against the ropes, where Veer backed off and slapped him across the chest. Veer leveled Gulak with a right cross and Bryon claimed that “You’re not gonna out-power a man the size of Veer.” Veer removed his hair tie and knocked Gulak down again with a front kick. He missed a running kick in the corner – this allowed Gulak to land some kicks of his own. Veer came right back with forearm shots before applying a chin lock in the middle of the ring.

Gulak got to his feet and blocked a punch from Veer, then took him down with a low altitude drop kick. Gulak applied a leg lock submission on the mat, arching backward to apply more pressure. Veer knocked Gulak off with a series of blows, then got to his feet and body slammed Gulak. Veer then dropped an elbow on Gulak before covering for two.

Gulak fought out of a corner with a kick and chops. Veer whipped Gulak back into a corner, then splashed him three times in that corner. As Gulak staggered away from the turnbuckles, Veer wound up and delivered an overhand clothesline, then pinned Gulak for three.

WINNER: Veer by pinfall in 5:00.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Standard Main Event match. The only thing of interest was the commentary team’s fascination with Veer’s alleged immense size. He seems approximately average for a professional wrestler and is only marginally larger than Gulak. Predictably, Veer won with this “advantage.”)

(2) LUCHA HOUSE PARTY (Lince Dorado & Gran Metalik) vs. MACE & T-BAR

T-Bar started off against Metalik and it didn’t take long before Metalik attempted a high cross body off the top rope. T-Bar caught him with ease but Metalik escaped, then fired T-Bar into the top turnbuckle with a head scissor take down. He planted T-Bar with a bulldog, then tagged in Dorado who hit a springboard hurricanrana. Dorado ran the ropes but T-Bar was ready and leveled him with a reverse elbow. Mace tagged and the duo briefly double-teamed Dorado in the corner.

Dorado hit a flying clothesline off the top turnbuckle, then Metalik tagged back in. LHP knocked Mace out to the floor, then Metalik hit a high cross body off the top rope onto Mace. Meanwhile, on the opposite side of the ring, Dorado dove through the ropes and knocked T-Bar onto the announce table. LHP quickly got back into the ring while Mace and T-Bar writhed outside. We cut to break.

After the break, Mace was dominating Dorado in the ring, slamming him repeatedly to the canvas. T-Bar tagged in and booted Dorado in the head before covering for two. T-Bar laid in a series of punches and kicks to Dorado in a neutral corner. Dorado was still showing too much spirit so T-Bar brought him down to the mat in a quiet front chancery. Mace tagged back in and dropped an elbow on Dorado, then covered for two.

Dorado fought out of trouble in his opponent’s corner, then took Mace out with a high cross body. Metalik finally tagged back in and lit up Mace with chest chops. He hit a strange looking tornado DDT, then covered Mace for two. Mace took an awkward looking snap mare from Metalik, but still got to his feet and took Metalik down with a spinning uranagi. He pinned Metalik but Dorado flew in to break up the pin. T-Bar entered and took a springboard cutter from Dorado. Mace tossed Dorado over the top rope, but he landed on the apron and did a springboard moonsault onto T-Bar who was on the floor.

Metalik rolled up Mace from behind but he kicked out at two. Metalik ran the ropes and attempted a sunset flip, but Mace wouldn’t budge. Instead, Mace converted this move into a sit out powerbomb, good for the three-count.

WINNERS: Mace & T-Bar by pinfall in 7:15.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Decent tag match. Mace appeared to screw up two moves with Metalik in the match’s final moments – not a good sign in a brief tag match.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 6.8

