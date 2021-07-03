FREE PODCAST 7/3 – WKPWP Interview Classic with ex-WWE Creative Kevin Eck: (6-30-16) Vince’s inner circle, Triple H-Kevin Dunn, McMahon’s early view on The Shield, Lesnar, Punk-UFC, Stephanie’s self-awareness, more (145 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic from five years ago (6-30-2016). This Interview Classic features PWTorch editor Wade Keller’s interview with former WWE Creative Team member Kevin Eck (2011-2014) discussing hot topics in pro wrestling right now including Roster Split insights, backstage details on how Smackdown is written, Stephanie McMahon’s self-awareness and involvement in her own presentation on TV, Roman Reigns suspension, origins and evolution of The Shield’s perception by Vince McMahon including who was seen as a second-tier talent rather than a main eventer, Brock Lesnar’s UFC-WWE connection, Vince McMahon backstage stories, who sat to Vince’s right and left at production meetings, and much much more.

