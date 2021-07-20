VIP AUDIO 7/19 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Nikki wins Raw Title, NXT Champ loses in under two minutes, Cena works to get fans to be louder, Keith Lee loses in his return, Goldberg shows up, more (40 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw’s first post-ThunderDome episode live from Dallas, Tex. in front of a huge crowd. This included a handful of surprises including the NXT Champion not only appearing, not only wrestling, but actually losing in under two minutes. Also, Keith Lee returned, only to lose decisively. And Nikki Cross cashed in her Money in the Bank contract and pinned Charlotte to win under ten seconds. Plus Goldberg set up a Summerslam title match and John Cena tried to muscle the crowd into waking up and showing better enthusiasm. Plus much more.

