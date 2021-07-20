FREE PODCAST 7/19 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Vallejos: Nikki cashes in, Kross loses to Hardy, Cena challenges Reigns, Goldberg, live callers & emails & on-site reports (155 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Robert Vallejos of the “MMATalk for Pro Wrestling Fans” PWTorch Dailycast to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers including three fans who attended in Dallas tonight and shared in-person details on being at the event. Topics include John Cena’s show opening promo, Karrion Kross’s shocking loss to Jeff Hardy in Kross’s Raw debut, Goldberg’s anticipated return, Keith Lee’s return and loss, Nikki A.S.H.’s cashing in and winning the Raw Title, and more. Javier Machado joins at the end for a show-closing Roundtable as usual.

