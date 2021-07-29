7/29 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: Jay White in action, Chris Sabin vs. Moose, Callihan confronts Omega, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

JULY 29, 2021 (RECORDED)

NASHVILLE, TENN. AT SKYWAY STUDIOS

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Matt Striker, D-Lo Brown

-Recap video of last week’s events.

-Gia Miller interviewed Scott D’Amore backstage and said there was a rumor that something big was going to happen tonight. Scott was interrupted by Tommy Dreamer, who pointed out that there needed to be a number one contender for the world title. Scott left it up to Dreamer to figure out how to decide the top contender.

(1) JAY WHITE & CHRIS BEY vs. THE GOOD BROTHERS (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows)

This was a non-title match. White and Anderson started the match. Anderson took control with punches and a big chop. Bey tagged in and kicked Anderson repeatedly. Bey connected with a big dropkick. Doc tagged in and took over on Bey with punches and a delayed suplex. Anderson and Gallows tagged in and out to keep the advantage over Bey. Bey fought off Doc and got the tag to White. White chopped Anderson and hit a DDT. White DDT’d Doc as well.

White suplexed Anderson and took him to the mat. Bey tagged in and put Anderson in a torture rack slam. Anderson and Doc double teamed Bey. White broke up the Magic Killer. Doc and White brawled. Bey hit a series of kicks on Doc, but got choke slammed. The Good Brothers did the Magic Killer on Bey and Anderson pinned Bey for the win. [c]

WINNERS: The Good Brothers in 9:00.

(D.L.’s Take: It was fun to see White in Impact, but the match was short and there wasn’t much to it. It appeared to be just the next step in the storyline.)

-Fire N Flava backstage promo. Kiera Hogan vowed to regain the Knockouts Tag Team Titles. Fallah Bahh approached them with flowers. Bahh asked Tasha if she would like to go to Homecoming with him. She said of course he would ask her, since she wasn’t the one that got pinned last week and at the PPV. She accepted. She reminded him that it was just a tournament. Tasha dissed the flowers after he left.

-D’Lo and Striker appeared on camera and ran down the matches for the Homecoming show and for tonight.

(2) TAYLOR WILDE vs. KALEB WITH A K (w/Tenille Dashwood)

Kaleb was in actual wrestling attire. Kaleb took Taylor down but she came back with kicks and a rollup. Taylor fought out of a powerbomb but got clotheslined. Kaleb put Taylor in a chin lock. Taylor fought back but Kaleb pulled her down by the hair. Tenille taunted Taylor at ringside. Kaleb missed a charge and crotched himself on the ropes. Taylor fought back and did a head scissor. She landed forearms in the corner. Kaleb super kicked Taylor.

Kaleb tried to hit Taylor with a camera bag but he missed and the action spilled to the floor. Taylor DDT’d Kaleb on the floor. Back in the ring, Taylor hit a reverse rana, followed by a German suplex for the win.

WINNER: Taylor Wilde in 5:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Fun match and a good way to get Taylor back involved in the action. The Kaleb character showed more wrestling skill and was less inept than in previous weeks.)

-Jay White and Chris Bey were backstage. Bey was upset about losing his first match in the Bullet Club. White let him know he wasn’t in the Bullet Club yet. White said Bey wasn’t meeting the standard yet, but he’s a fan of redemption and he has an idea. [c]

-Josh Alexander promo. He said he needs matches and contenders to prove he is the best. Scott D’Amore approached. Scott said he thought Josh might have liked a few weeks off, but he has a challenger for Alexander at Homecoming: Black Taurus.

-Gia Miller interviewed Deonna Purrazzo. Gia talked about Deonna’s upcoming defenses and asked if she was doing too much. Deonna was offended and asked if Gia would ask that question of Kenny Omega. Deonna said she had been training with Invicta MMA fighter Alesha Zappitella to diversify her skills. Alesha stepped in and talked up Deonna. Deonna also announced she would get a partner to wrestle at Homecoming, but everyone would have to wait to find out the identity of her partner.

Fallah Bahh, No Way, and the conga line danced to the ring. [c]

(3) FINJUICE (David Finlay & Juice Robinson) & FALLAH BAHH & NO WAY vs. ACE AUSTIN & MADMAN FULTON & ROHIT RAJU & SHERA

Bahh and Fulton squared off to start the match. The faces trapped Fulton in their corner and took turns hitting moves on him. Bahh splashed Fulton in the corner. Fans were into No Way. Bahh went for the Samoan Drop on Fulton, but Rohit kicked Bahh, who fell to the mat. Shera tagged in and punched Bahh. Ace took Bahh to the mat and put him in an armlock. Fans chanted for Bahh. Bahh no-sold a series of Ace’s punches and got to his feet.

Bahh hit a sit-down splash on Ace. Finlay made the hot tag and ran wild on Rohit. Finlay knocked Fulton and Shera off the apron with a crossbody block. Shera came in and took over on Finlay. Finjuice double teamed Shera. Rohit suplexed Finlay. No Way landed a big punch on Rohit. Fulton got a twisting slam on No Way. Bahh took on Ace and Fulton. Fulton splashed Bahh. Ace drop kicked Bahh out of the ring, then hit a Fosbury Flop to the pile on the outside of the ring. Rohit rolled up Finlay for a two count. Finlay suplexed Rohit onto his knee and got the pin.

WINNERS: Finjuice & Fallah Bahh & No Way in 8:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Fun match and the crowd was really into it. Finlay was showcased in the match.)

-Gia Miller knocked on Kenny Omega’s door and Don Callis answered. Callis gave a big introduction and brought out Omega. Omega treated Gia like a fan and asked her name and asked what he was signing today. Callis informed him that Gia works there. Callis talked up Omega and The Good Brothers. Tommy Dreamer approached. Dreamer said in two weeks, there would be a number one contenders battle royal for a title shot at Emergence.

Callis was angry and asked why Dreamer was able to make matches now. Dreamer left and Callis said Dreamer would run Impact out of business. Omega said that his good mood was ruined and now he was pissed. They headed to the ring. [c]

-Drama King vignette. Broken masks were shown, along with “Long live the Drama King” on a canvas.

-Finjuice were cutting a promo backstage when Jay White and Chris Bey attacked. Bey threw Juice into a door and White beat up Finlay. White rolled an equipment crate into Finlay. White taunted Finlay and said he couldn’t run from him and Finlay would never beat him again. White and Bey walked off.

-Kenny Omega, the Good Brothers, and Don Callis walked to the ring to Omega’s music. Fans at ringside gave the thumbs down to Omega and he got angry. Fans chanted “You got fired” at Callis. Callis told them to buy the “Real Men Don’t Quit, They Get Fired” t-shirt. Callis took the mic and called D’Amore and Dreamer trolls. Callis bragged about Omega leaving Sami Callihan lying in a puddle of blood and about the Good Brothers beating up Jay White and Chris Bey.

He said that you would think Omega and Callis would be getting respect after giving Impact their greatest buyrates ever. Callis complained about the number one contenders battle royal. Callis said Omega makes Ric Flair look like a slacker. Omega did the Flair strut. The lights went out and Sami Callihan walked to the entrance stage. Callis called Sami a piece of trash and told him to go back to Dayton. Sami greeted the fans. He said he was tired of hearing Callis and Omega talk and called them a bunch of bitches. Fans chanted “bunch of bitches”.

Sami mocked Callis whining about Omega having to defend the title. Sami said he wasn’t done with them and vowed to win the battle royal so he could face Omega again. Sami said two weeks was too long to wait though and that next week would be him and two partners against Omega and the Good Brothers. He warned them to watch their backs because he might attack anywhere, including jumping the guard rail right now. Frankie Kazarian jumped Omega’s team from behind and they fled the ring. Sami and Frankie stood in the ring triumphant as Omega’s team retreated up the stage. Fans chanted “Welcome back!” at Frankie.

The camera followed Sami and Frankie coming backstage. Dreamer greeted them and said he would get them a partner. Frankie said he needed Dreamer to team with them. Dreamer said he would get someone better. Dreamer whispered in Frankie’s ear and he said “that works!” Dreamer whispered in Sami’s ear and he said “he will never go for it.” Frankie and Sami walked off. [c]

-Brief promo with Su Yung. Kimber Lee was behind her and had makeup similar to Su. Lee said “My time has come”.

-Brian Myers and Sam Beale promo. Myers talked about picking a partner for Homecoming. He said he talked to Raven and Raven suggested he get an ECW original and team with Bealuh McGillicutty. Beale gave him the number for the old ECW hotline. Myers called Francine on Facetime. Francine thanked him for being her top Patreon, for watching her Twitch stream, and for ordering Cameos from her every week. She said she didn’t want to be the second choice. She said she didn’t think Myers was in her league and asked how he got her number, then hung up. Myers blamed Beale for everything.

(4) DEANER & RHINO (w/Eric Young & Joe Doering) vs. RICH SWANN & WILLIE MACK

Deaner and Rhino attacked at the bell, but Swann and Mack quickly turned the tables. Swann did a dive to the outside. [c]

Swann and Mack double teamed Deaner. Swann connected with a flipping leg drop to Deaner. Deaner turned the tables and dropkicked Swann’s head into the turnbuckle. Rhino knocked Swann down with a shoulder tackle. Rhino punched Swann in the corner. Deaner power slammed Swann. Deaner cut off Swann from making the tag. Swann finally made the hot tag to Mack. Mack slammed Deaner and followed with a knee drop, a Samoan Drop, and a standing moonsault.

Eric Young tripped Mack from ringside. Deaner hit a neckbreaker on Mack. Rhino and Deaner double teamed Mack. Swann made a tag and hit the cutter on Rhino for a two count. Mack hit a stunner on Rhino, followed by Swann hitting a 450 splash for the win.

WINNERS: Rich Swann & Willie Mack in 12:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Solid tag team match with some good moves sprinkled in.)

-Swinger’s Palace segment: John E. Bravo picked Chris Sabin to beat Moose. Chelsea Green walked in and Johnny Swinger asked who was the new Swingerella. Matt Cardona asked who was the favorite to win Homecoming. They didn’t know all the teams yet. Alisha suggested a team from Swinger’s Palace. Petey Williams and Jordynne Grace approached and did a parody of the infamous Scott Steiner math promo. W. Morrissey walked in and everything came to a standstill. He said he didn’t want any problems. He addressed Alisha and said to tell her husband he would never be coming home again, then he left. Chelsea Green turned to Cardona and said that next time she gets to choose where they go on a date. [c]

-Gia Miller interviewed Eddie Edwards. He talked about W. Morrissey and he ran him off last week. He talked about their match at Homecoming on Saturday. He said that Impact Wrestling was Eddie Edwards. Tommy Dreamer approached and said he needed a favor: he needed Eddie to team with Sami Callihan and Frankie Kazarian next week. Sami was apprehensive about teaming with Sami. Dreamer said it was for the greater good and for the company. Eddie said he didn’t trust Sami, but he trusted Dreamer, so he will do it.

-D’Lo and Striker appeared on camera and ran down the matches for Homecoming and for next week:

Sami Callihan & Frankie Kazarian & Eddie Edwards vs. Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers

-Moose and Chris Sabin made their ring entrances. [c]

(5) MOOSE vs. CHRIS SABIN

Sabin was able to take Moose down at the beginning and stayed on offense. Sabin put Moose in the figure four leg lock. Fans chanted for Moose. The action spilled to ringside and Moose swung Sabin into the ring steps. Back in the ring, Moose took control and stomped Sabin. Fans were split between chants for both wrestlers. Moose landed a big dropkick. Moose grinded his knee into Sabin’s face. Moose threw Sabin around the ring.

At ringside, Moose threw water in Sabin’s face then chopped him hard. Fans chanted “one more time”. Moose teased another chop but went for an eye gouge instead. Moose taunted Sabin and said his win at Slammiversary was a fluke. Sabin bit Moose and fought back with punches, a kick from the apron, and a dive over the ropes. Sabin punched Moose and Moose shook off the punches. Sabin floored Moose with kicks.

Moose met Sabin on the top rope, but Sabin bit his nose. Sabin hit a DDT from the top rope for a two count. Sabin went for the Cradle Shock but raked Sabin’s eyes. Moose followed with the spear for the win.

WINNER: Moose in 9:00.

After the match, Sabin threw Moose over the top rope, but Sabin recovered and hit a splash from the top rope. Sabin dove through the ropes onto Moose. Security broke up the brawl as fans chanted “Let them fight”.

(D.L.’s Take: Good main event. These two work well together. Looks like we could be headed to a third match.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Although a bit light on in-ring action for the second week in a row, it was another fun show that flew right by. The matches that did happen were solid in the ring, especially the main event. Even though his in-ring time was brief, it’s cool to see Jay White on the show. The talking segments were good and the vignettes were hits, including the intriguing Su Yung/Kimber Lee segment, the Jay White/Chris Bey attack of Finjuice, the Brian Myers/Sam Beale segment, and Swinger’s Palace. The storylines are slowly building and Homecoming should be an entertaining show.

