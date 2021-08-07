WWE SMACKDOWN HITS & MISSES 8/6: Sasha on her game, Dominik needs offline work, Heyman’s career-best work continues, Edge-Seth drama, Missing Main Event Jey

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

HITS

•Edge-Rollins: There is still something that doesn’t totally connect with me with the newer Edge storylines. The whole “Edge-lite” bit seems like a stretch and I am tiring of the incessant need to turn every Edge feud into some deep, dramatic acting. With that said, it seems obvious that the feud with Seth Rollins is working from the crowd reactions and getting the mid-show, top-of-the-hour placement. Rollins seemed particularly inspired in his promo tonight, and Edge was just fine.

•Living Her-story: There is something so wonderful about how typical it is to see three women of color so confidently step into the top of the WWE storylines. Zelina Vega, Sasha Banks, and Bianca Belair were all on their games tonight, and Sasha really seems to have elevated the rest of the Women’s Division around her by simply being present. One major point of criticism – Zelina has too much “Sasha” to her act right now and, quite frankly, she is no Sasha Banks.

•Chef’s Kiss: Show me someone that says Paul Heyman isn’t doing the best work of his career, and I will show you a liar. His backstage segment with Kayla Braxton was <chef’s kiss>, and I loved the look of impending doom that Heyman showed when Big E arrived on the scene. That did more to give Big E a feel of importance than anything Big E has done for himself in years.

•The Future is Finn: I am very glad that Finn Balor received a clean, definitive win over Baron Corbin and paired that with the statement about going through John Cena if he needs to and then the show-closing angle with Roman Reigns and the Usos. Balor still feels like the future, but he must be protected better than he ever has been. The reactions to him already seem to be diminishing, but the effort seems pretty clear that he will be in the main event scene for the foreseeable future.

MISSES

•Missing Top Guy: Jey Uso is now far and away stronger in every way than Jimmy Uso, as seen in his performance in the match with Dominik Mysterio far outshining any one-on-one match that Jimmy has had since his return. It is such as shame that we can’t have the Jey we once knew as the top guy he is was and seemed destined to be. Here’s hoping we get there one day soon.

•Hold Your Breath: I’m not in love with Dominik Mysterio matches being as long as they are when there is a always a “hold your breath” moment or five in his matches. In the absence of him going offline to further his development and training, this is the only way he is going to get better.

•From a Bygone Era: The Street Profits vs. Dirty Dawgz match felt like it was pulled out from the ThunderDome era and shoved into this new era of Smackdown where neither team has done anything all that significant recently. The action was good, as expected, but it is indeed time to find something with importance for all involved. These non-consequential matches over and over again only add to a sense that the midpoint of each hour is not worth watching.

•The Rest: Tegan Nox vs. Tamina. Nakamura/Boogs/Crews/Azeez. Yikes.

CHECK THIS OUT NEXT! 8/6 WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS: McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Banks-Belair fallout, Balor vs. Corbin, Dominik vs. Jey, Reigns-Cena Summerslam developments