VIP AUDIO 8/7 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Dragon Gate’s Kobe World Pro Wrestling Festival and Speed Star Final full reviews. Yoshino, Skywalker, Yamato, Kzy, Yokosuka, Shimizu, more (130 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by Kieran Lefort for the first time to comb through Dragon Gate’s excellent and thoroughly memorable weekend in Kobe World Hall. It was two of DG’s biggest events ever, and up and down the card their guys showed out in a big way. Alan and Kieran talk Yoshino’s retirement and how it was handled, the incredible set of matches for the Open the Dream Gate and Open the Twin Gate titles, production notes (Kieran has produced many shows in the UK over the years), and so much more. Plus, on the 12-year anniversary of Kieran’s first time seeing Dragon Gate live in Japan at Korakuen Hall, he looks back at what was one heck of a show in August 2009. Over two hours of enthusiastic Dragon Gate content! Check it out.

