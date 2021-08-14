VIP AUDIO 8/14 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Rich’s on-site experience at first Rampage event in Pittsburgh, plus Cena-Reigns, Belair-Sasha, Drew sword, TNA-AEW comparisons (88 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s new VIP-exclusive series “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:
- Rich’s on-site experience at the first AEW Rampage event in Pittsburgh.
- Evaluating the matches and angles on Rampage.
- John Cena-Roman Reigns segment on Smackdown.
- Sasha Banks sudden surge of new friends.
- Why Drew McIntyre’s sword has to go.
- A mailbag question about AEW and Tony Kahn switching era with the NWA-TNA and the Jarretts.
