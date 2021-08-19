FREE PODCAST 8/18 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Moynahan: On-site report, MJF tapping out Jericho, C.M. Punk teasers, Sting, live callers, emails (161 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Patrick Moynahan to discuss AEW Dynamite with live callers, emails, and an on-site correspondent from Houston, Tex.. They discuss MJF beating Chris Jericho by tapout, Jon Moxley’s noteworthy promo, Nick Jackson really shining lately, the buzz and hints about C.M. Punk, the latest with the AEW Women’s Division, Sting’s return to the ring, the Rampage line-up, Miro’s promo, Tony Khan’s popularity growing, and more with live callers and emails. In a VIP Extra, a segment discussing the point of the segment with Dan Lambert and the former MMA champions and a few other topics.

