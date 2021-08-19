VIP AUDIO 8/18 – WKH – AEW Dynamite Review: Sting’s first wrestling match on TNT in over 20 years, Jericho vs. MJF, Bucks defend against Jurassic Express, Big Show announces first AEW match (35 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller provides a full rundown and analysis of AEW Dynamite headlined by Chris Jericho vs. MJF, plus Jurassic Express challenging the Young Bucks, more C.M. Punk hints, Jon Moxley insults a bunch of heels and babyfaces, Sting returns to the ring on TNT for the first time in over two decades, Big Show announces his first AEW match, and more.

