VIP AUDIO 8/18 – East Coast Cast #565 (NSFW): Trav and Cam discuss Summerslam card with predictions, Reigns-Cena, direction of NXT women’s championship, more (104 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: This week on the ECC, Trav and Cam run down this weekend’s WWE Summerslam card and make predictions on winners and losers. Roman Reigns and John Cena snipe at each other; Roman tells an exaggerated truth while Cena tells lies. Some speculation about a post-draft shake-up. Who lands on what show. An intriguing conversation over the direction of the NXT women’s championship. Does Dakota Kai win because Raquel Gonzalez is needed on Raw or Smackdown? AEW Rampage debuts to positive reviews. Will C.M. Punk show up at this week’s Rampage taping? AEW roasts Cam on twitter. Live calls, emails, and more.

