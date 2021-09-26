LECLAIR’S WWE EXTREME RULES 2021 REPORT: Alt perspective detailed coverage of Reigns vs. “Demon” Finn Balor, Lynch vs. Belair, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

LECLAIR’S WWE EXTREME RULES 2021 REPORT

SEPTEMBER 26, 2021

COLUMBUS, OH AT NATIONWIDE ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON PEACOCK (U.S.), WWE NETWORK (INTERNATIONAL)

Announcers: Michael Cole & Pat McAfee (Smackdown), Jimmy Smith & Corey Graves & Byron Saxton (Raw)

After the show’s opening video package, Jimmy Smith welcomed the audience to the show but was drowned out by the French announce team. Their audio continued to be mixed into the main broadcast as New Day made their entrance.

Smith commented that with the draft coming up, New Day could be broken up (again, I guess.) A.J. Styles and Omos entered to a strong reaction from the crowd in Columbus, Ohio. Bobby Lashley followed. The replayed Big E’s successful Money in the Bank cash-in.

(1) THE NEW DAY (Big E & Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. BOBBY LASHLEY & A.J. STYLES & OMOS

Xavier Woods kicked off the impromptu six man tag match with A.J. Styles. The crowd broke into a strong “New Day rocks” chant. A.J. Styles dropped Xavier Woods and smiled. He went for a suplex, but Woods slid down his back and tossed Styles toward the corner. Woods hit a quick chop, then shot Styles across the ring.

Woods went for a Russian leg sweep off a tilt-a-whirl, but Styles blocked it and tripped Woods into the Calf Crusher. Woods quickly made it to the ropes to force a break. He tagged in Kofi Kingston. Kofi ducked a clothesline from Styles and threw a trio of kicks. He went for an immediate Trouble in Paradise, but Styles ducked it and swept Kingston to the mat. Kofi sold a pulled hamstring, then tagged in Big E.

Big E flexed his pecs to the delight of the crowd. He and Styles circled the ring, building tensions. E flattened Styles with a bit clothesline. He threw Styles to the corner and asked for a tag to be made to Bobby Lashley. Styles obliged. Lashley and Big E traded punches. Lashley quickly got the better of the champion, dropping him with a clothesline then whipping him the corner. Big E battled back, tackling Lashley to the New Day corner and stomping him violently. E tagged in Woods, who continued the stomps, Woods tagged in Kofi, who finished them off. Lashley rolled to the outside to regroup.

Kingston dove over the top rope, but Lashley caught him in mid-air. Woods leapt to Kingston’s aid, taking down Bobby. Lashley and Kingston returned to the ring while E and Woods faced off with Styles and Omos on the outside. Lashley tossed Kingston clear across the ring. He drove his shoulder into Kofi’s gut repeatedly, then tagged in Omos.

Omos clothesline Kofi out of the corner. He scraped him off the mat and clubbed him across the back. The crowd tried to will Kofi on with another “New Day rocks” chant. Omos gave Kofi a stalling front suplex. He stepped on Kingston for a two count. Omos tagged in A.J. Styles, who grabbed a side headlock on Kingston. Kofi tried to fight free, but Styles elbowed him in the neck to cut off the comeback.

Styles got distracted by Xavier Woods. He knocked him off the apron, then jawed with the referee. Kofi caught Styles with a jumping double stomp. Styles tagged in Bobby Lashley. Lashley knocked Big E off the apron to prevent a tag. Kofi briefly managed to take control over Lashley, but he had no one to tag in. Woods eventually made it back to the apron, receiving the hot tag at around the 11:20 mark.

Xavier Woods launched himself onto Lashley in the corner, peppering him with quick fire strikes. Woods hit a tornado DDT off the middle rope for a near fall. Lashley fought back with a huge power slam for a near fall of his own. Lashley hoisted Woods onto the top rope. Woods managed to fight him off and connect with a big dropkick. Woods tagged in Big E. Lashley tagged in A.J. Styles.

Big E gave Styles a massive overhead belly-t0-belly. He knocked Omos off the apron. E gave Styles another belly-to-belly, then hit a running big splash. E hyped up the crowd. Styles killed the momentum with a quick strike to the face. Styles backed E into the corner and charged, but E caught him and carried him out to the center. He planed Styles and covered him for a two count.

E set Styles up on the top rope as the match hit 15:00. He went for a superplex but Styles blocked it and slid through the legs. A.J. wound up on the apron. E went for the running spear, but Styles leapfrogged him and caught him awkwardly in the back of the neck. Styles rolled up E for a two count. E set Styles up for a powerbomb, leaning toward his own corner. Kingston tagged himself in and hit a double stomp off the top rope.

Kingston covered, but Lashley broke it up. Styles tagged in Bobby. Lashley set up for a spear, but Kingston leapt over him. Lashley fell to the outside. Styles came into the ring and got backdropped over the top by Kingston. Kofi tagged in Big E. E tossed Kofi over the top, but Omos caught him out of thin air and dropped him with a right hand.

Lashley dropped Big E in the ring and set up for the spear. A.J. Styles tagged himself in. Styles went for the Phenomenal Forearm. Lashley tagged himself in. Big E ducked the forearm. Lashley tried to spear Big E, but missed, connecting with Styles instead. Lashley walked into the Big Ending from Big E, who covered for a three count.

WINNERS: The New Day in 18:13

(LeClair’s Analysis: Decent enough match, but I dislike the idea of throwing an unannounced six man tag match on a Pay-Per-View and giving it 18 minutes. Just make the show shorter. This match could’ve happened on Raw. Standard six-man tag by WWE’s standards, though the final few minutes were exciting enough. The brightest take away here is simply how strong the crowds are getting behind Big E. He’s being taken seriously as a main eventer, and that’s great. Surprised to see E pin Lashley, which seems to indicate that they’re simply moving on from that feud without a Pay-Per-View rematch for the former champion. I suspect Lashley will be going on to lose to Goldberg before being shuffled down the card after Crown Jewel. Much harder to predict what’s next for Big E, though I suspect the draft may give us some clarity there.)

-Becky Lynch was shown getting ready for her first title defense later tonight.

-Out of a commercial, Michael Cole said it’s time for the “Smackdown portion” of Extreme Rules. The Street Profits headed to the ring for their tag team title match.

Michael Cole introduced himself and Pat McAfee. McAfee cleverly began speaking over Michael in French. He’s the only guy in the company who could get away with this. The Usos headed to the ring. Cole and McAfee talked about the injuries sustained by Montez Ford on Friday night’s Smackdown. Ford’s ribs were heavily taped.

(2) THE USOS (c) vs. THE STREET PROFITS (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) – Smackdown Tag Team Championship match

Angelo Dawkins began the match with Jimmy Uso. Ford quickly dropped Jimmy. “I’m here how!” Dawkins proclaimed. He gave Uso a quick dropkick, then an awkward shoulder takedown for a quick one count. Jimmy tagged in Jey Uso, who was immediately dropped by Dawkins.

Dawkins tagged in Montez Ford, who gave Jey a quick dropkick. Jimmy Uso returned to the ring, but both Usos were sent packing over the top rope by the Street Profits. A “we want the smoke” chant broke out. Ford kicked Jey Uso in the ribs, then clubbed him in the back. Ford took down Jey by the legs and mounted him for a series of punches. Jey hit the ropes and Jimmy tagged himself in.

Jimmy caught Ford with a kick to the taped ribs. Ford rolled out of the ring to protect himself. Jimmy followed, driving Ford rib first into the side of the ring. Back in the ring, Jimmy covered for a quick two count. He tagged in Jey. The Usos draped Montez Ford over the top rope with a double team front suplex. Ford bounced to the outside. Jey gave Ford a backdrop on the floor. The crowd chanted “we want tables.”

Jey ripped the tape off of Ford’s ribs and tossed him back in the ring. He gave Ford another back drop. “Damn right!” Jey exclaimed as the crowd booed him. Jey grabbed a grounded waist lock. Ford dragged himself to his feet as the match crossed 5:00. Ford tried to reach out to Dawkins, but Jey held him back. Ford caught Jey in the face with a pair of elbows, nearly reaching his partner. Jey pulled him back. Ford rolled through a back drop attempt and tripped Jey into the ring post. Montez dragged himself toward the corner. Both teams made successful tags.

Angelo Dawkins caught Jey Uso with a corkscrew elbow, then dropped Jimmy for good measure. Dawkins sent Jey to the outside. Jimmy tossed Dawkins out too. Jimmy leapt through the middle rope, but Dawkins caught him and hit a fallaway slam on the outside. Jey Uso tried to dive onto Dawkins, but Angelo caught him in mid air with an elbow. Dawkins slid back in the ring. Jimmy Uso climbed to the top rope. Dawkins met him up there and hit a superplex. Dawkins rolled through the suplex and into a twisting neckbreaker for a near fall.

Montez Ford returned to the apron and received a tag from his partner. Dawkins hoisted Jimmy into electric chair position and Ford came off the top with a Blockbuster for a near fall. Jimmy fought to his feet with a quick shot to the ribs. Ford tagged in Dawkins. Jey tagged himself in. The Usos hit a double spinebuster on Dawkins for a near fall.

Dawkins dragged himself to the corner. Jey Uso slapped him across the face, then gave him a running body check in the corner. Jey went for it again, but Montez Ford tagged himself in and caught Jey with a leaping knee. Ford went for the cross body off the top rope, but Uso got his knees up, rolling into a cover for a two count.

Dawkins tagged back in. Jey hit a super kick and tagged Jimmy. Jimmy hit the big splash from the top rope for a near fall. Jimmy tagged Jey back in as the match hit 11:15. Montez Ford tagged back in. The Usos tossed Angelo Dawkins into the barricade on the outside. Montez Ford flipped over the turnbuckle onto both Usos. Ford tossed Jey into the ring, leapt to the top rope and hit the massive frog splash. He hesitated to cover, selling the rib injury. Ford finally pulled himself onto Jey, but Jimmy broke up the pin at the last possible second.

Jey tagged in Jimmy. Montez Ford used the ropes to stand up. The Usos tried to give him tandem super kicks, but Ford moved. The Usos hit Angelo Dawkins instead. The Usos hit Ford with tandem super kicks, then headed to opposite corners for the double Uso Splash. Jimmy covered for a three count.

WINNERS: The Usos in 13:46 to retain the Smackdown Tag Team Championships

(LeClair’s Analysis: Good match. Ford did an excellent job selling the ribs from Friday’s Smackdown, and the Usos did a heck of a job exploiting it in a heelish way. It’s hard to get really excited about watching these two teams wrestle, since we’ve already seen it so many times, but they certainly mesh well together. The Usos going over was the right move. There’s too much momentum with the Bloodline to ignore. I’m not sure we’ve seen the last of this feud, simply because of the lack of depth in Smackdown’s tag team division.)

-Bobby Lashley was shown steaming backstage. He called Big E a chickenshit, and dared him to defend the WWE title against him one on one with no New Day involvement. “I want my title back!’ he yelled.

-After a promo for Crown Jewel, the Raw announce team discussed whether or not Big E would accept Bobby Lashley’s challenge. They then tossed to a video package hyping the Raw Women’s title match between Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss.

Alexa Bliss headed to the ring with Lilly in hand. The announcers debated her ability to get the job done against the champion. Charlotte Flair followed in a new robe, playing off of Bliss’ split personality gimmick – half the robe was colorful, the other half was jet black and seemingly Venom-inspired. Mike Rome provided standard championship match introductions. Both women received strong reactions to their introductions.

(3) CHARLOTTE FLAIR (c) vs. ALEXA BLISS – Raw Women’s Championship match

Alexa Bliss tucked her hands behind her back and circled the ring. Charlotte Flair stared her down intently. A “let’s go Bliss” chant broke out. Flair immediately wagged her finger at the crowd. “Nope!’ he yelled. Flair took down Bliss with a headlock takeover and played to the crowd, who rewarded her with boos.

Bliss came back quickly, taking Flair down. She went for the DDT, but Flair blocked it. Bliss tripped her to the apron. Flair tumbled to the floor. Bliss rolled onto Flair, then posed on the steel steps for the crowd. Both women returned to the ring. Flair went for a lock up, but Bliss ducked it and twisted herself up in the ropes, toying with the champion.

Charlotte grew impatient, tossing Bliss to the mat and repeatedly slamming her head. She hooked Bliss up in the middle rope and wrenched, utilizing the referee’s full count. Flair caught Bliss with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker for a two count. Charlotte kicked Bliss in the black, then hyperextended her arms with a foot in the back. Alexa contorted her joints to break the hold, but Flair caught her with a kick to stifle the offensive attempt.

Flair stretched Bliss across her back. Alexa eventually fought out of it and gave Flair a hurricanrana into the bottom turnbuckle. Flair hit the cushion awkwardly, grabbing at her face. Bliss tried to keep it up, but Flair tripped her into the corner. She climbed to the top rope at the 5:00 mark. Bliss pulled the champion down, then dropkicked her to the outside. Alexa tried a baseball slide to the outside, but Flair caught her by the legs, ripped her through the ropes and swung her head first into the barricade. The crowd booed.

Charlotte tossed Bliss back in the ring and covered her for a two count. Flair covered a second time for two. She tried it once more, this time using the full force of her body weight. Bliss kicked out again. The announcers sold Flair’s frustration. Bliss rolled up Flair for a two count of her own. Flair popped to her feet and cut Bliss off with a big clothesline. Flair stepped on Bliss on her way to the top rope. She went for the moonsault, but Bliss rolled out of the way. Charlotte landed on her feet and hit a standing moonsault for a two count.

Flair went for Natural Selection, but Bliss rolled away from it and rolled up Flair for two. Charlotte countered into a roll up and two count of her own. Flair lifted Bliss out of the roll up and into a powerbomb for another two count. Flair climbed to the top rope again, looking for the moonsault. Bliss got her feet up. Alexa hit the Sunset Bomb for a near fall. Bliss headed to the top rope. She went for Twisted Bliss, but the champion moved. Bliss still caught Flair in a roll up for two. Alexa kept control, quickly hitting the DDT. Flair got her foot on the ropes in the knick of time.

Charlotte Flair grabbed Lilly from the corner. She tossed it at Bliss and then hit her with a big boot. Flair hit Natural Selection and covered for a three count.

WINNER: Charlotte Flair in 11:27 to retain the Raw Women’s Championship

After the match, Flair tossed Bliss to the outside and grabbed Lilly again. She ripped the doll apart. Bliss returned in anger, attacking Flair from behind. Charlotte made short work of her, tossing her over the announcers table and wiping her hands.

Bliss stood from the behind the desk after Flair left the ringside area. She screamed in agony at the sight of stuffing strewn about in the ring. She collected what she could of Lilly’s broken body. The crowd chanted “thank you Lilly.” Bliss scream-cried and left the ring distraught. She appeared to have some sort of white tablet in her mouth, and she began to drool a little as she sat and screamed on the ramp. Not sure what was going on there.

(LeClair’s Analysis: This was about what one should’ve expected. Flair dominated the match, but Bliss getting small flurries of offense that didn’t really make anyone believe she truly had a chance. I’m glad they didn’t attempt to bring the supernatural element into the match itself, and instead, had Flair literally throw the doll in Bliss’ face as part of the finish. I love Alexa’s commitment to the character, but I don’t think the gimmick has any real business being in serious title contention. I’m often critical of Flair and the company’s undying devotion to her, but this was more or less how this thing needed to be booked to keep the title in a serious position. Let Bliss come back to Earth for another title opportunity, or move her on to something else.)

-Paul Heyman was shown on his phone backstage. Kayla Braxton interrupted him, confidently asking who was on the phone. Heyman put her down, saying she must’ve been worried he was talking to “another journalist, or, just a journalist…” The Usos celebrated their way into frame. Paul told Kayla he had to go.

-Jeff Hardy headed to the ring.