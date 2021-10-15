10/15 AEW BUY IN: Bryan Danielson vs. Minoru Suzuki, Tay Conti vs. Santana Garrett, Bobby Fish vs. Lee Mariarty

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW BUY-IN TV REPORT

OCTOBER 15, 2021

MIAMI, FLA. AT JAMES L. KNIGHT CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON YOUTUBE

REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Taz, and Ricky Starks.

Ring announcer: Justin Roberts

(1) TAY CONTI (w/Anna Jay) vs. SANTANA GARRETT

Garrett controlled a good portion of this one but Conti was able to fire up and hit Garrett up with a series of pump kicks, which led to her hitting the DD-Tay for the win.

WINNER: Tay Conti in 5:00

(Moynahan’s Take: A good opener, but it felt a little choreographed in parts. That said, Conti remains over with the crowd as a super baby face.)

(2) BOBBY FISH vs. LEE MORIARTY

Fish primarily worked a ground and strike game throughout the match. Moriarty, in turn, used his speed and agility to combat Fish. Fish got the win by hitting an exploder, then nailed Moriarty with a stiff kick to the side of his head for the win.

WINNER: Bobby Fish in 8:00

(Moynahan’s Take: The crowd didn’t seem too familiar with Moriarty in the early going of this one, but he won them over during the course of the match. Fish looked much better in his second AEW match when compared to last week’s debut against Sammy Guevara and this sets him up nicely for tomorrow’s match against Danielson on Dynamite.)

(3) BRYAN DANIELSON vs. MINORU SUZUKI

As was the case for much of the night, the crowd was hot for this one, and knew this was a big deal. The match was very evenly split for both men for much of the encounter and consisted of a lot of strikes and back-and-forth attacks. At one point, Suzuki nailed Danielson so hard with a forearm shot, Danielson crumbled to the mat. As he has in his first few AEW matches, Danielson looked more like the “old” ROH version of himself, which is a very good thing. The lack of commercial breaks was a huge plus here, as both men were free from the restrictions of time and made it work to their advantage.

After a series of counters by both men, Danielson finally won with a running knee for the pin.

WINNER: Bryan Danielson in 20:00

(Moynahan’s Take: What is there to say other than this was exactly what I hoped and dreamed for when this match was first announced – and I’m sure it was for most people watching. Please stop reading this and go out of your way to watch this match. And if you already have, go watch it again!)