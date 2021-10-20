FREE PODCAST 10/20 – WKPWP Keller & Powell Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: (10-18-2011) Keller & Powell talk Raw in Mexico City, TNA Impact locker room politics with Hogan, Styles, Roode, more (147 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (10-18-2011), Wade is joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell. They discuss the previous night’s Raw including the final hype for Vengeance and the Mexico City setting with Jim Ross and Michael Cole in the main event. Also a lot of talk of the politics going into and coming out of Bound for Glory including Robert Roode, A.J. Styles, and Hulk Hogan. Plus live calls, email topics, and more. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow more on Hogan’s political games historically and more.

