Former WWE stars set for major Middle East wrestling show

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Adam Scherr, formally Braun Strowman in WWE, and EC3 are headed to the Middle East for what is being billed as the “biggest wrestling event in the Middle East.”

CBS Sports is reporting that Scherr and EC3 will appear for United Wrestling Nation United Arab Emirates in Dubai on March 7. The report indicates that both men will participate in the show as a tag team. Their opponents for the show have not been announced at this time.

Scherr is a former WWE Universal Champion and was released from WWE in 2021. EC3 was released from his WWE contract in 2020.

CATCH-UP: WWE Hall of Famer set for GCW debut