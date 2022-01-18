News Ticker

WWE content moving to new channel during Winter Olympics on USA Network

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

January 18, 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Monday Night Raw and NXT 2.0 will move to Syfy during the Winter Olympics in February.

The USA Network will be monopolized by Olympic coverage for two weeks during the games. PWInsider reported the news and the report indicates that figure skating, skiing, and curling will be sports featured instead of WWE. Monday Night Raw has aired consistently on the USA Network since 2005.

CATCH-UP: WWE officially announces return to Saudi Arabia

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


VOTE IN OUR POLLS

Who do you think will prove to be the most valuable recent AEW signing over the next year?
 
pollcode.com free polls

Stay connected

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021