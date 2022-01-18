SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Monday Night Raw and NXT 2.0 will move to Syfy during the Winter Olympics in February.

The USA Network will be monopolized by Olympic coverage for two weeks during the games. PWInsider reported the news and the report indicates that figure skating, skiing, and curling will be sports featured instead of WWE. Monday Night Raw has aired consistently on the USA Network since 2005.

