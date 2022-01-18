News Ticker

Jon Moxley announced for this week’s AEW Dynamite

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

January 18, 2022

PHOTO CREDIT: AEW
Jon Moxley will make his AEW return on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. Moxley has been out of action dealing with alcohol rehabilitation for three months. The company announced the news via social media on Tuesday.

Moxley left the company before the Full Gear PPV event in November of 2021. He recently was announced for this weekend’s upcoming GCW show in a match against Homicide for Moxley’s GCW World Championship. Moxley is a former AEW and WWE World Champion.

