Jon Moxley announced for this week’s AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley will make his AEW return on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. Moxley has been out of action dealing with alcohol rehabilitation for three months. The company announced the news via social media on Tuesday.

MOX IS BACK.

Appearing for the first time in nearly 3 months, former #AEW World Champion @JonMoxley makes his long-awaited return to #AEWDynamite TOMORROW at 8pm ET/7pm CT LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/TVVeo1evSM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 18, 2022

Moxley left the company before the Full Gear PPV event in November of 2021. He recently was announced for this weekend’s upcoming GCW show in a match against Homicide for Moxley’s GCW World Championship. Moxley is a former AEW and WWE World Champion.

