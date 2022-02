FREE PODCAST 2/8 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller discusses with callers Naomi’s rise, Orton-Cena, Harper-Bray confrontation at end, double women’s contract signing, Fatal Four-Way, EC hype (92 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this WWE Smackdown Post-show Flashback episode from five years ago (2-7-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller discussed with callers Naomi’s emergence, Randy Orton vs. John Cena, the Luke Harper-Bray Wyatt confrontation at end, double women’s contract signing, Fatal Four-Way, Elimination Chamber hype, and more.

