VIP AUDIO 2/18 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Sami challenging Nakamura for the IC Title, Reigns-Goldberg confrontation, Ricochet vs. Holland, McIntyre builds up Madcap match, Undertaker HOF video, more (17 min.)

February 19, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown including the final Elimination Chamber hype, Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the IC Title, the Roman Reigns-Goldberg face to face, Drew McIntyre confronts Madcap Moss & Happy Corbin feud, Ricochet vs. Ridge Holland, and more.

