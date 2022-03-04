VIP AUDIO 3/3 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Ms. WrestleMania? MJF as a crossover celebrity? What value does ROH give Tony Khan? Plus Wardlow, Control Your Narrative, Sakura, AEW rankings, more (102 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer mailbag questions on these topics:

Wouldn’t AEW be better off introducing wrestlers by informing viewers who they are rather than just Excalibur saying who they are?

What managers would you assign to which wrestlers from scratch?

What opponents could Undertaker have had for the two WrestleManias he missed?

Some AEW Hall of Fame off-the-beaten-path ideas.

What is MJF’s potential as a crossover mainstream star? Would it help AEW if he did?

Which wrestlers from AEW should replace Cody on a reality show and game show?

Is this year’s WrestleMania worthy of two nights, should WM remain two nights, and would The Rock want WM to be two nights or just one?

What is the deal with Control Your Narrative? Has it become a vanity project for people who are castoff assholes?

Who is Ms. WrestleMania so far? Charlotte? Elizabeth? Trish Stratus?

How uttering ridiculous is AEW’s rankings system?

Is MJF any less of a bad guy because he told a sympathetic story from his high school days?

Was the Tony Khan ROH announcement big enough to match the hype? And what happens next?

Latest opinion of Wardlow after his latest wins over bigger wrestlers?

What does Emi Sakura have to complain about?

Has AEW Rampage differentiated itself and found an identity already?

Has WWE forgotten about using current top stars to create new top stars?

Will Tony Khan acquire ROH’s syndicated network and will that be of value if it happens?

Is Tony Khan buying ROH like an NBA owner buying the defunct Seatle Sonics?

And could Cody invade AEW with Control Your Narrative?

