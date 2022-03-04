News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 3/3 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Ms. WrestleMania? MJF as a crossover celebrity? What value does ROH give Tony Khan? Plus Wardlow, Control Your Narrative, Sakura, AEW rankings, more (102 min.)

March 4, 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer mailbag questions on these topics:

  • Wouldn’t AEW be better off introducing wrestlers by informing viewers who they are rather than just Excalibur saying who they are?
  • What managers would you assign to which wrestlers from scratch?
  • What opponents could Undertaker have had for the two WrestleManias he missed?
  • Some AEW Hall of Fame off-the-beaten-path ideas.
  • What is MJF’s potential as a crossover mainstream star? Would it help AEW if he did?
  • Which wrestlers from AEW should replace Cody on a reality show and game show?
  • Is this year’s WrestleMania worthy of two nights, should WM remain two nights, and would The Rock want WM to be two nights or just one?
  • What is the deal with Control Your Narrative? Has it become a vanity project for people who are castoff assholes?
  • Who is Ms. WrestleMania so far? Charlotte? Elizabeth? Trish Stratus?
  • How uttering ridiculous is AEW’s rankings system?
  • Is MJF any less of a bad guy because he told a sympathetic story from his high school days?
  • Was the Tony Khan ROH announcement big enough to match the hype? And what happens next?
  • Latest opinion of Wardlow after his latest wins over bigger wrestlers?
  • What does Emi Sakura have to complain about?
  • Has AEW Rampage differentiated itself and found an identity already?
  • Has WWE forgotten about using current top stars to create new top stars?
  • Will Tony Khan acquire ROH’s syndicated network and will that be of value if it happens?
  • Is Tony Khan buying ROH like an NBA owner buying the defunct Seatle Sonics?
  • And could Cody invade AEW with Control Your Narrative?

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*