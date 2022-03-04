VIP AUDIO 3/3 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Ms. WrestleMania? MJF as a crossover celebrity? What value does ROH give Tony Khan? Plus Wardlow, Control Your Narrative, Sakura, AEW rankings, more (102 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer mailbag questions on these topics:
- Wouldn’t AEW be better off introducing wrestlers by informing viewers who they are rather than just Excalibur saying who they are?
- What managers would you assign to which wrestlers from scratch?
- What opponents could Undertaker have had for the two WrestleManias he missed?
- Some AEW Hall of Fame off-the-beaten-path ideas.
- What is MJF’s potential as a crossover mainstream star? Would it help AEW if he did?
- Which wrestlers from AEW should replace Cody on a reality show and game show?
- Is this year’s WrestleMania worthy of two nights, should WM remain two nights, and would The Rock want WM to be two nights or just one?
- What is the deal with Control Your Narrative? Has it become a vanity project for people who are castoff assholes?
- Who is Ms. WrestleMania so far? Charlotte? Elizabeth? Trish Stratus?
- How uttering ridiculous is AEW’s rankings system?
- Is MJF any less of a bad guy because he told a sympathetic story from his high school days?
- Was the Tony Khan ROH announcement big enough to match the hype? And what happens next?
- Latest opinion of Wardlow after his latest wins over bigger wrestlers?
- What does Emi Sakura have to complain about?
- Has AEW Rampage differentiated itself and found an identity already?
- Has WWE forgotten about using current top stars to create new top stars?
- Will Tony Khan acquire ROH’s syndicated network and will that be of value if it happens?
- Is Tony Khan buying ROH like an NBA owner buying the defunct Seatle Sonics?
- And could Cody invade AEW with Control Your Narrative?
