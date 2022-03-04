FREE PODCAST 3/3 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship – Keller & Martin: What’s good and what’s bad about Tony Khan buying ROH, AEW Revolution PPV Preview, Punk’s response, Reigns-Lesnar signing, more (143 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Todd Martin, a PWTorch VIP analyst. They record “The Fix” podcast every week and about once every three weeks present their weekly analysis on the WKPWP Flagship. This week they cover these topics:

What’s good and what’s bad about Tony Khan buying ROH.

A review of last night’s Dynamite including C.M. Punk’s response to MJF, the final angles to build the PPV.

A review of Rampage including Sammy Guevara vs. Andrade and Orange Cassidy vs. Anthony Bowens.

A review of WWE Smackdown including the Roman Reigns-Brock Lesnar contract signing, latest with Ronda Rousey, and more including whether Big E running over you with an ATV would likely kill you.

A review of WWE Raw including Sami Zayn’s celebration, Edge turns heel on A.J. Styles, Finn Balor wins U.S Title over Damian Priest.

