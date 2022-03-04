VIP AUDIO 3/3 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): What’s good and what’s bad about Tony Khan buying ROH, AEW Revolution PPV Preview, Punk’s response, Reigns-Lesnar signing, NJ Cup, NXT, UFC (132 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they review these topics:
- What’s good and what’s bad about Tony Khan buying ROH.
- A review of last night’s Dynamite including C.M. Punk’s response to MJF, the final angles to build the PPV.
- A review of Rampage including Sammy Guevara vs. Andrade and Orange Cassidy vs. Anthony Bowens.
- A review of WWE Smackdown including the Roman Reigns-Brock Lesnar contract signing, latest with Ronda Rousey, and more including whether Big E running over you with an ATV would likely kill you.
- A review of WWE Raw including Sami Zayn’s celebration, Edge turns heel on A.J. Styles, Finn Balor wins U.S Title over Damian Priest.
- A full rundown of NXT 2.0 from this week.
- A review of New Japan’s 50th Anniversary show and the latest on the New Japan Cup.
- Last weekend’s UFC event and a look head.
