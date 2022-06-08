VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1777 (June 8, 2022): Cover Story on Cody and Seth injuries, Keller’s WWE Hell in a Cell report, PPV Roundtable Reviews, Parks on successor candidates to Reigns, Keller TV reports, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch Newsletter #1777

Cover-dated June 8, 2022

LINK: 1777 PWTorch Newsletter PDF

–LIST OF ALL LATEST NEWSLETTERS

–CLICK FOR ALL 2021 NEWSLETTERS

–CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTORY OF ALL PAST NEWSLETTERS BY YEAR

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s Cover Story on the Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins injuries… Keller’s WWE Hell in a Cell report with star ratings.. PPV Roundtable Reviews… Greg Parks feature column on successor candidates to Roman Reigns… Keller TV reports… Torch Newswire… More…

PWTORCH NEWSLETTERS – in both PDF and ALL-TEXT formats are for VIP subscribers only.

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO (app users hard-press the link to activate)