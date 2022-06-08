Edge unhappy about Judgement Day direction ahead of Raw angle

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Edge being removed from The Judgement Day faction was due to different creative visions between him and WWE.

Fightful Select is reporting that Edge was written out of the group because he disagreed with the direction WWE wanted to take the group. The report indicates that WWE wanted to add supernatural elements to The Judgement Day act and that did not agree with that approach.

This week on Raw, Edge teased that he’d reveal a new member of the group and made good on that tease when he welcomed Finn Balor to the faction. Balor walked to the ring and joined Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley at Edge’s side. Priest then told Edge they didn’t need him anymore and unleashed a vicious attack that included putting Edge through a table and hitting him with a Conchairto.

The Judgement Day beat A.J. Styles, Balor, and Liv Morgan at the Hell in a Cell PPV event on Sunday night. Other reports indicate that because of this turn, he is now listed on the babyface side of the WWE Raw roster.

Since the attack, WWE has not revealed when Edge may return to the show or if he’ll even miss any ring time.

CATCH-UP: Monday Night Raw viewership dramatically increases over prior week