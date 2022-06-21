VIP AUDIO 6/7 – Everything with Rich & Wade: McMahon controversy, Forbidden Door preview, Slammiversary, Ospreay vs. Nick Wayne, Danielson, Flair, Elias-Ezekiel, G1, Brock, AEW’s lousy name for Dynamite in Minneapolis (118 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:

AEW’s lousy name for Dynamite in Minneapolis (“Quake by the Lake”) and Twitter to the rescue with some impressive suggestions instead

Vince McMahon controversy

Brock Lesnar’s return

AEW Forbidden Door PPV preview and buyrate predictions, plus what matches might be added that could make a difference.

Impact Slammiversary reaction

Will Ospreay vs. Nick Wayne

G1 Blocks announced

Ric Flair’s match moved

Elias-Ezekiel skits on Raw

The winner(s) of the Twitter “contest” to rename “Quake by the Lake”

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO