VIP AUDIO 6/7 – Everything with Rich & Wade: McMahon controversy, Forbidden Door preview, Slammiversary, Ospreay vs. Nick Wayne, Danielson, Flair, Elias-Ezekiel, G1, Brock, AEW’s lousy name for Dynamite in Minneapolis (118 min.)

June 21, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:

  • AEW’s lousy name for Dynamite in Minneapolis (“Quake by the Lake”) and Twitter to the rescue with some impressive suggestions instead
  • Vince McMahon controversy
  • Brock Lesnar’s return
  • AEW Forbidden Door PPV preview and buyrate predictions, plus what matches might be added that could make a difference.
  • Impact Slammiversary reaction
  • Will Ospreay vs. Nick Wayne
  • G1 Blocks announced
  • Ric Flair’s match moved
  • Elias-Ezekiel skits on Raw
  • The winner(s) of the Twitter “contest” to rename “Quake by the Lake”

