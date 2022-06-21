VIP AUDIO 6/7 – Everything with Rich & Wade: McMahon controversy, Forbidden Door preview, Slammiversary, Ospreay vs. Nick Wayne, Danielson, Flair, Elias-Ezekiel, G1, Brock, AEW’s lousy name for Dynamite in Minneapolis (118 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:
- AEW’s lousy name for Dynamite in Minneapolis (“Quake by the Lake”) and Twitter to the rescue with some impressive suggestions instead
- Vince McMahon controversy
- Brock Lesnar’s return
- AEW Forbidden Door PPV preview and buyrate predictions, plus what matches might be added that could make a difference.
- Impact Slammiversary reaction
- Will Ospreay vs. Nick Wayne
- G1 Blocks announced
- Ric Flair’s match moved
- Elias-Ezekiel skits on Raw
- The winner(s) of the Twitter “contest” to rename “Quake by the Lake”
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply