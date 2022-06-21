FREE PODCAST 6/21 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: (6-21-2017) Keller & Bryant talk Women’s MITB re-do, Enzo-Cass break-up, Summerslam line-up potential, Jinder, more with callers & emails (113 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (6-21-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Travis Bryant discuss the Women’s Money in the Bank re-do and how Daniel Bryan handled it last night, the Enzo and Cass angle on Monday, various potential Summerslam line-ups, Jinder Mahal’s progress, and more with callers and emails in the mix.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO