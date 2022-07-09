WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship match set for Summerslam

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Liv Morgan will defend the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey at Summerslam. WWE announced the news on social media after this week’s episode of Smackdown.

Morgan defeated Rousey to win the Smackdown Women’s Championship at the Money in the Bank event last week. Morgan won the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match to secure an opportunity at the title, but then cashed in that opportunity on Rousey later in the show. Morgan ran out seconds after Rousey defeated Natalya to retain the title and then countered a Rousey ankle lock submission for the pin.

This week on Smackdown, Morgan and Rousey went face to face for the first time since Money in the Bank. On Raw, Morgan teamed with Bianca Belair and defeated Natalya and Carmella.

Summerslam airs live on Peacock on July 30. Announced matches for the show include Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship and The Usos vs. The Street Profits for the WWE Tag Team Championships.

CATCH-UP: Vince McMahon Netflix documentary series reportedly pulled from schedule