FREE PODCAST 7/8 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: (7-5-2017) Keller & Parks talk WSJ article on WWE demographic targeting, GLOW, Great Balls of Fire, more (128 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (7-5-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks preview Great Balls of Fire and also discuss WSJ’s new article on WWE’s demographic targeting, GLOW, and more with callers and emails.

