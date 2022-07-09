News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 7/8 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Barbati: McMahon revelations, Reigns & Heyman promo, Theory, Liv, Ronda, plus on-site report (139 min.)

July 9, 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Nick Barbati from “Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure” VIP podcast to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers. They begin with a discussion on the Roman Reigns & Paul Heyman promo hyping their Summerslam match with Brock Lesnar. Then they discuss the Vince McMahon scandal developments and what it could lead to in the short-run and long-run. They talk with callers about Theory, Liv Morgan, Ronda Rousey, Drew McIntyre, and more. They also talk with an on-site correspondent and learn what happened before and after Smackdown and other in-arena details. And Nick gives his take on the Maximum Male Models.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*