News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/8 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Lacey’s definitive turn, Liv Morgan celebrates, Rousey vs. Natalya, Reigns & Heyman talk, Theory taunts Reigns, Gunther chops Ludvig, more (20 min.)

July 9, 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller features a full rundown of WWE Friday Night Smackdown including a definitive direction revealed for Lacey Evans’ character, Liv Morgan celebrates, Theory taunts Roman Reigns, Sheamus backs out of his main event against Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman address Brock Lesnar match, Natalya vs. Ronda Rousey rematch, Gunther chops Ludvig, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*