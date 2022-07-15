Adam Cole injury update, return timetable

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Adam Cole will attempt to avoid surgery on his injured shoulder.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Cole has decided to manage his shoulder injury with rehab instead of surgery. Cole has reportedly been dealing with a torn labrum from quite some time. The report indicates that the timetable for a return rests more with his status following a severe concussion at Forbidden Door rather than the shoulder recovery.

Cole wrestled Adam Page, Kazuchika Okada, and Jay White at Forbidden Door for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. At the end of the match, Cole suffered a concussion that forced the match to abruptly end.

Cole debuted with AEW at last year’s All Out PPV event. He’s been involved with various feuds throughout his tenure including with Orange Cassidy and Adam Page for the AEW World Championship.

