VIP AUDIO 7/14 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Mailbag – Cena-Rock legit tension, All-Atlantic Title, Bret-Shawn and Taker A&E Specials, Ric Flair, McMahon at UFC, Luchasaurus, Sting, Maximum Male Models, more (96 min.)

July 15, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

  • Revisiting the way backstage WWE segments are presented compared to wrestlers being “on standby” for run-ins.
  • Does WWE have the staff or talent with the competency and experience to produce a better product than what we have experienced in the last few years if Vince McMahon departs his role as head of creative?
  • What was the story behind The Rock and John Cena cutting on each other harshly in hype for their matches at WrestleMania and is Wade’s long-standing reporting on this holding up as accurate?
  • Fan signs.
  • Bret Hart’s “Hitman” nickname.
  • What would it take to get Wade back into UFC/MMA?
  • What is likely Vince McMahon’s reaction after attending the UFC event?
  • Does the All-Atlantic Title seem like a better concept now that it’s come into more focus?
  • Is Luchasaurus really a luchador?
  • Review of the Bret Hart-Shawn Michaels and Undertaker A&E special documentaries
  • Revisiting running the ropes in matches
  • Revisiting 1-2-3 Kid vs. Bret Hart from 28 years ago.
  • What will Todd name his new cats if he goes through with it?
  • Have Sting’s nipples always been impervious to pain?
  • Is Sting’s AEW run the best of his career? Does this change how his career will be viewed overall?
  • Have there been a lot of gimmicks built around the “good looks” of the wrestler like Maximum Male Models?
  • Revisiting the single world champion vs. dual world champion issue with WWE.
  • What are the top three things you’d change about WWE if put in charge?
  • How were Todd’s shows different at the Observer with Bryan Alvarez compared to at at the Torch with Wade?
  • Thoughts and opinions on Ric Flair given his entire history both in and out of the ring, contrasting his performance as a wrestler compared to who he is as a person in real life?
  • Are looking professionally grim for people like Bruce Prichard and Kevin Dunn?
  • Does AEW’s win/loss record lead to Tony Khan’s reluctance to have more meaningful match-ups between top stars with clean finishes?
  • Is Tony Khan’s booking when it comes to clean finishes surprising given what a fan he was of ROH during its peak years under Gabe Sapolsky?

