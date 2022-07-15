VIP AUDIO 7/14 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Mailbag – Cena-Rock legit tension, All-Atlantic Title, Bret-Shawn and Taker A&E Specials, Ric Flair, McMahon at UFC, Luchasaurus, Sting, Maximum Male Models, more (96 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Revisiting the way backstage WWE segments are presented compared to wrestlers being “on standby” for run-ins.

Does WWE have the staff or talent with the competency and experience to produce a better product than what we have experienced in the last few years if Vince McMahon departs his role as head of creative?

What was the story behind The Rock and John Cena cutting on each other harshly in hype for their matches at WrestleMania and is Wade’s long-standing reporting on this holding up as accurate?

Fan signs.

Bret Hart’s “Hitman” nickname.

What would it take to get Wade back into UFC/MMA?

What is likely Vince McMahon’s reaction after attending the UFC event?

Does the All-Atlantic Title seem like a better concept now that it’s come into more focus?

Is Luchasaurus really a luchador?

Review of the Bret Hart-Shawn Michaels and Undertaker A&E special documentaries

Revisiting running the ropes in matches

Revisiting 1-2-3 Kid vs. Bret Hart from 28 years ago.

What will Todd name his new cats if he goes through with it?

Have Sting’s nipples always been impervious to pain?

Is Sting’s AEW run the best of his career? Does this change how his career will be viewed overall?

Have there been a lot of gimmicks built around the “good looks” of the wrestler like Maximum Male Models?

Revisiting the single world champion vs. dual world champion issue with WWE.

What are the top three things you’d change about WWE if put in charge?

How were Todd’s shows different at the Observer with Bryan Alvarez compared to at at the Torch with Wade?

Thoughts and opinions on Ric Flair given his entire history both in and out of the ring, contrasting his performance as a wrestler compared to who he is as a person in real life?

Are looking professionally grim for people like Bruce Prichard and Kevin Dunn?

Does AEW’s win/loss record lead to Tony Khan’s reluctance to have more meaningful match-ups between top stars with clean finishes?

Is Tony Khan’s booking when it comes to clean finishes surprising given what a fan he was of ROH during its peak years under Gabe Sapolsky?

