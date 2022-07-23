News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/23 – Keller’s Focus On WWE: Vince McMahon retirement fallout, expectations, new power structure, key figures and dynamics behind the scenes, expected pace of change (56 min.)

July 23, 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s Wade Keller Hotline “Focus on WWE” format, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reports on the Vince McMahon retirement with these key points covered:

  • Is Vince McMahon really gone for good.
  • What massive power does he still have that will keep current management from upsetting him.
  • Do people know what Vince McMahon do next?
  • Does this make it more likely WWE is sold soon?
  • Is it expected any former executives or creative writers will be brought back?
  • What is Bruce Prichard’s role? Will Kevin Dunn stick around?
  • What is the dynamic between Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan as co-CEOs?
  • Is Stephanie in this for the long haul?
  • How much power does Triple H really have now?
  • What will be the changes in WWE and how quickly will they happen?
  • What does the timing of Vince’s announcement indiate?
  • How did wrestlers in WWE react to the news? What were they told weeks ago about Vince?
  • What are the current reputations of Triple H and Stephanie, and how has it changed over time?
  • Do women wrestlers have reason to be optimistic?
  • Who are some familiar names and dark horse candidates to potentially gain power over time?
  • Where does Shane McMahon fit into all of this?
  • Wall Street Journal coverage of news today
  • And more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*