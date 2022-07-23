VIP AUDIO 7/23 – Keller’s Focus On WWE: Vince McMahon retirement fallout, expectations, new power structure, key figures and dynamics behind the scenes, expected pace of change (56 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s Wade Keller Hotline “Focus on WWE” format, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reports on the Vince McMahon retirement with these key points covered:

Is Vince McMahon really gone for good.

What massive power does he still have that will keep current management from upsetting him.

Do people know what Vince McMahon do next?

Does this make it more likely WWE is sold soon?

Is it expected any former executives or creative writers will be brought back?

What is Bruce Prichard’s role? Will Kevin Dunn stick around?

What is the dynamic between Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan as co-CEOs?

Is Stephanie in this for the long haul?

How much power does Triple H really have now?

What will be the changes in WWE and how quickly will they happen?

What does the timing of Vince’s announcement indiate?

How did wrestlers in WWE react to the news? What were they told weeks ago about Vince?

What are the current reputations of Triple H and Stephanie, and how has it changed over time?

Do women wrestlers have reason to be optimistic?

Who are some familiar names and dark horse candidates to potentially gain power over time?

Where does Shane McMahon fit into all of this?

Wall Street Journal coverage of news today

And more.

