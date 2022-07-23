VIP AUDIO 7/23 – Keller’s Focus On WWE: Vince McMahon retirement fallout, expectations, new power structure, key figures and dynamics behind the scenes, expected pace of change (56 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s Wade Keller Hotline “Focus on WWE” format, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reports on the Vince McMahon retirement with these key points covered:
- Is Vince McMahon really gone for good.
- What massive power does he still have that will keep current management from upsetting him.
- Do people know what Vince McMahon do next?
- Does this make it more likely WWE is sold soon?
- Is it expected any former executives or creative writers will be brought back?
- What is Bruce Prichard’s role? Will Kevin Dunn stick around?
- What is the dynamic between Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan as co-CEOs?
- Is Stephanie in this for the long haul?
- How much power does Triple H really have now?
- What will be the changes in WWE and how quickly will they happen?
- What does the timing of Vince’s announcement indiate?
- How did wrestlers in WWE react to the news? What were they told weeks ago about Vince?
- What are the current reputations of Triple H and Stephanie, and how has it changed over time?
- Do women wrestlers have reason to be optimistic?
- Who are some familiar names and dark horse candidates to potentially gain power over time?
- Where does Shane McMahon fit into all of this?
- Wall Street Journal coverage of news today
- And more.
