FREE PODCAST 8/4 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Ric Flair’s Last Match featuring Flair & Andrade vs. Lethal & Jarrett, Alexander vs. Fatu, Bandido vs. Fenix vs. Taurus vs. Kid, more (78 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland trek down to Nashville, Tenn. to brave Ric Flair’s Last Match – the PPV and the match, one of the most harrowing viewing experiences either of us have encountered. Ric Flair made it through, but can we? Beyond Flair & Andrade vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal, we look at the rest of the show, a mixed bag with Josh Alexander vs. Jacob Fatu, Bandido vs. Rey Fenix vs. Black Taurus vs. Laredo Kid, the Motor City Machine Gun vs. the American Wolves, and more, plus talk about the show trying to cater to both a nostalgia crowd and current fans simultaneously and measure how successful it was, the strengths of making a main event feel special, and how we would have structured Flair’s final match differently. Then in a very special VIP edition, we head full bore across the Pacific to tackle Chris’s obsession with the Yoshi Hashi Agenda, watching his G-1 matches against Shingo Takagi and Juice Robinson. Not for the faint of heart.

