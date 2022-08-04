News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 8/4 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Triple H’s booking, Raw improvement, Tony Khan’s support team, AEW vs. WWE ratings lately, Dynamite, UFC, NXT, G1, B. Brian Blair book review (128 min.)

August 4, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

  • The latest from the New Japan G1 tournament
  • The latest from UFC – a review and a preview
  • A review of AEW Rampage
  • Rampage’s declining viewership
  • A review of Dynamite
  • Comparing Dynamite and NXT ratings lately
  • Thoughts on the announced AEW support staff under Tony Khan
  • A review of WWE Smackdown
  • A review of WWE Raw including what stood out as different
  • NXT 2.0 review
  • A thorough review of the B. Brian Blair autobiography

