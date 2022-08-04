VIP AUDIO 8/4 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Triple H’s booking, Raw improvement, Tony Khan’s support team, AEW vs. WWE ratings lately, Dynamite, UFC, NXT, G1, B. Brian Blair book review (128 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

The latest from the New Japan G1 tournament

The latest from UFC – a review and a preview

A review of AEW Rampage

Rampage’s declining viewership

A review of Dynamite

Comparing Dynamite and NXT ratings lately

Thoughts on the announced AEW support staff under Tony Khan

A review of WWE Smackdown

A review of WWE Raw including what stood out as different

NXT 2.0 review

A thorough review of the B. Brian Blair autobiography

