VIP AUDIO 8/4 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Triple H’s booking, Raw improvement, Tony Khan’s support team, AEW vs. WWE ratings lately, Dynamite, UFC, NXT, G1, B. Brian Blair book review (128 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:
- The latest from the New Japan G1 tournament
- The latest from UFC – a review and a preview
- A review of AEW Rampage
- Rampage’s declining viewership
- A review of Dynamite
- Comparing Dynamite and NXT ratings lately
- Thoughts on the announced AEW support staff under Tony Khan
- A review of WWE Smackdown
- A review of WWE Raw including what stood out as different
- NXT 2.0 review
- A thorough review of the B. Brian Blair autobiography
