FREE PODCAST 8/4 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship – Keller & Martin: Triple H’s strong start, AEW vs. WWE ratings lately, review of Raw, Dynamite, UFC, NXT, New Japan G1, more (121 min.)

August 5, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Todd Martin, a PWTorch VIP analyst. They  discuss these topics:

  • A review of AEW Rampage
  • Rampage’s declining viewership
  • A review of Dynamite
  • Comparing Dynamite and NXT ratings lately
  • Thoughts on the announced AEW support staff under Tony Khan
  • A review of WWE Smackdown
  • A review of WWE Raw including what stood out as different
  • NXT 2.0 review
  • The latest from the New Japan G1 tournament
  • The latest from UFC – a review and a preview

