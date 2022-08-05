FREE PODCAST 8/4 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship – Keller & Martin: Triple H’s strong start, AEW vs. WWE ratings lately, review of Raw, Dynamite, UFC, NXT, New Japan G1, more (121 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Todd Martin, a PWTorch VIP analyst. They discuss these topics:
- A review of AEW Rampage
- Rampage’s declining viewership
- A review of Dynamite
- Comparing Dynamite and NXT ratings lately
- Thoughts on the announced AEW support staff under Tony Khan
- A review of WWE Smackdown
- A review of WWE Raw including what stood out as different
- NXT 2.0 review
- The latest from the New Japan G1 tournament
- The latest from UFC – a review and a preview
