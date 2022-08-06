FREE PODCAST 8/5 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Wells: Is Karrion Kross the first big mistake by Levesque? Will Sasha & Naomi win women’s tag tourney, plus two on-site reports, callers (160 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Kelly Wells from PWTorch.com to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and two on-site correspondents from Greenville, S.C. The on-site reports includes details on what happened with the Liv Morgan segment; how many fans were heckling her and how did it start? Also details on pre-show and post-show matches including Bobby Lashley. They also talked with callers, including some first-timers who are back watching WWE because Vince McMahon is gone with their take on the changes so far. Also, lots of talk about the return of Karrion Kross with a revamped look and Scarlett as part or the act. Is this Paul Levesque’s biggest mistake yet or could it work out just fine and ultimately show Vince McMahon screwed up Kross and he can succeed as a top act otherwise? Plus, will Sasha Banks & Naomi return to win the Tag Tournament? If not them, who? And so much more.

In the VIP Exclusive Aftershow, they talk with Javier Machado and then read and respond to Mailbag questions.

