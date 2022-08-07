News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 8/7 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: Tony Donofrio joins Greg to break down Triple H’s first real week as creative leader, AEW’S Battle of the Belts, NPW G1 thus far, more (107 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Tony Donofrio to break down and analyze Triple H’s first week as head of creative post-Summerslam. They also answer e-mail and caller questions on how to improve the depth on the Smackdown women’s division, AEW’s problem of too many belts, how to get one title off Roman Reigns, and more.

