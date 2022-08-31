VIP AUDIO 8/31 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: “30 4L 30” Episode 10 – KENTA. Alan & Naylor back together again to pay tribute to one of the wrestlers of the 2000s (129 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L brings you the tenth edition of “30 4L 30,” our take on ESPN’s 30 for 30 series. Celebrating 30 years as an obsessed professional wrestling fan, over the next year Alan will welcome 30 guests to reminisce about the amazing careers of 30 wrestlers who have been such big parts of that journey. The focus of this episode is someone who was as important as anyone in Alan becoming a big-time Japanese wrestling fan – KENTA. The matches of the Pro Wrestling Noah star in the 2000s was also a huge thing that bonded Alan and his guest for this episode, the great Rob Naylor. The guys discuss their subject’s highly influential team with Naomichi Marufuji, which changed the game for junior heavyweight wrestling, the “KENTA Trial Series,” his critically acclaimed ROH run, and what may be one of the best single years any wrestler has ever had for match quality. All this plus a ton more tangents, nostalgia, and great wrestling conversation. Check it out!

Content warning: To properly convey the essence of KENTA’s ferocious offensive arsenal, there is occasional language of similar ferocity during the podcast which may be NSFW for some.

